NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

18. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

One of four teams on their bye this week, the Atlanta Falcons have split their first two games of the 2025 NFL Season but are very much alive in the NFC South. With the Saints, Panthers, and Buccaneers all winning in Week 5, the Falcons definitely saw things go in the direction they didn’t want while resting.

The Falcons are giving the reins to Michael Penix Jr this year, and it’s not been the best start for Penix, but he is still, effectively, a rookie, so it’s going to take some time for this operation to get off the ground if it ever does.

Atlanta does have the benefit of being in a weaker division, so I guess that could help them out down the stretch. This feels like one of the most average teams in the NFL right now, so they come in at 18th in our updated NFL power rankings.

17. Chicago Bears (2-2)

The Chicago Bears may have figured something out on offense over the past two weeks, but they had a bye in Week 5, so that momentum is going to have to wait until Week 6. I do believe the Bears can compete with the rest of the teams in the NFC North, but with Ben Johnson being in his first year as their head coach, this operation is not going to get fixed overnight.

The Bears could end up sneaking into a Wild Card seed in the NFC playoffs when it’s all said and done, but a lot can happen over 13 regular season games. The Bears are 17th in our NFL power rankings, but things are pointing upward.

Second-year QB Caleb Williams has looked quite sharp this year, so a breakout could also be on the horizon for him and that offense after the bye.