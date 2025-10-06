NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

16. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

The Los Angeles Chargers are losing a grip on things. Between the offensive line being a mess, the roster simply not being all that talented, and them facing good teams, things are all of a sudden going in the wrong direction.

The Chargers were once 3-0 with a two-game lead in the AFC West, but two losses in a row and two wins in a row from the Denver Broncos has this division looking a lot different right now. The Kansas City Chiefs could also take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and be right back in the mix as well.

It would be very on-brand for the AFC West to see the Chargers, Broncos, and Chiefs all at 3-2 after five games, but the Las Vegas Raiders bringing up the rear at a lowly 1-4. The Raiders have too many issues to count, but many of their issues are with the QB, Geno Smith.

Anyway, the Chargers lose their second game in a row and continue falling in out NFL power rankings.

15. New England Patriots (2-2)

The New England Patriots play on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, and while I do believe they will lose that game, they should be able to keep it close, so I would not be shocked to wake up on Monday and see a 28-27 type of win for the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo’s defense has not been great this year, and I do not believe you are high enough on Drake Maye.

Maye has been sensational this year and is breaking out before our eyes. He is simply ascending each week and has Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, which would help any quarterback. I have said that the Pats still feel about a year away given how much change has hit them in the past several months, but this team is on the right track.

They also feel significantly better than they were at any point in the 2024 NFL Season. With Mike Vrabel as the head coach and this team simply being run by adults, the Patriots are in a good spot, period.