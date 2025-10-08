NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

12. Cleveland Browns (1-4)

Dillon Gabriel did give the Cleveland Browns a pretty strong start in their Week 5 international loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Overall, the Browns are clearly building for 2026 and beyond, but they do have a playoff-caliber defense and might barely be good enough to play spoiler here and there. Cleveland is 12th in our AFC power rankings.

11. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

Winning their first game of the season thanks to the Arizona Cardinals being undisciplined, the Tennessee Titans move to 1-4 on the season and up to 11th in our power rankings. This team still needs a ton of change to get on the right track, but they have 'slayed the dragon' if you will and won a game. I do not expect many more wins for this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

And I am not sure Brian Callahan will be with the team in 2026, either.

10. Baltimore Ravens (1-4)

Getting blown out at home without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens fall all the way down to 10th in our latest AFC power rankings approaching Week 6. The Ravens are a mess, but it's primarily due to injuries. If this team can get healthy, and that is a bit if, they could go on a run and perhaps scrape together nine wins, which should be enough in the AFC in 2025 to make the postseason.

The Ravens would have to go 8-5 across their final 13 games to make the postseason, and that really does not seem all that crazy, does it?

9. Houston Texans (2-3)

Coming in at ninth and riding a two-game winning streak, the Houston Texans have taken care of business against two bad teams and are trying to claw their way back into the mix in the AFC. With the Colts and Jaguars both being 4-1, it's going to take a lot of work for the Texans to win the division for the third year in a row, but there is a reason why they have done it in 2023 and 2024...