NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the AFC

8. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs are and average football team, and let's not overthink this. This team has lost three of their first five games for a reason, and we are seeing the Chiefs' razor-thin margins disappear and go in the other direction, something I warned you about in the offseason.

Sure, the Chiefs still have time to turn things around, but unless they make multiple major trade deadline moves, they aren't going to go far in the playoffs, and I am not sure this team is playoff-caliber at this point. KC is eighth in our AFC power rankings and have a ton of questions to answer.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

With two losses in a row, the LA Chargers have seen their two-game lead in the AFC West disappear just like that. Sure, they have already beaten the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, but this team is becoming concerningly injured. Omarion Hampton is now on IR, and they don't have Najee Harris.

The run game is not going to be efficient, and it's not like they have the offensive line to win at the point of attack, either.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

On their bye in Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers all of a sudden find themselves atop the AFC North and probably with the best chance to win the division in the 2025 NFL Season. I don't believe Aaron Rodgers has to do anything special for them to win it this year, either.

The Ravens, Browns, and Bengals all seem to bad that a modest 10-win season might be enough. What a world we live in.

5. New England Patriots (3-2)

After a statement win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the New England Patriots rise to fifth in our AFC power rankings. This team is good enough to make the playoffs, and second-year QB Drake Maye has been excellent this year.

Mike Vrabel being the head coach also helps a ton, too. Good for the Patriots.