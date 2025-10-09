NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the NFC

13. Arizona Cardinals

I really want to put the Cardinals back further than this in the NFC. They have been dominant on defense through the first three quarters of most of their games, but they've struggled to close things out and that's a combination of things. You've got humiliating mistakes like we saw from running back Emari Demercado this past week, and then you've got just downright defensive incompetence.

The Cardinals have to get it together quickly because they clearly look like the worst team in the NFC West through the first month-plus of the season.

12. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got themselves an early bye week, which wasn't really needed at all. We'll see how much of a help it is to have the extra rest and preparation time going up against an absolute juggernaut in the Buffalo Bills, especially playing against the Bills off of a loss.

The Falcons have shown both ends of the extreme this offseason. They got shut out by the Panthers, of all teams, but they've also put together a complete performance offensively, dropping 34 points in a win vs. the Commanders back in Week 4. The grade on Atlanta right now is unquestionably "incomplete".

11. Chicago Bears

Just like the Atlanta Falcons, the bye week for the Bears came at a really rough time. The Bears got a blowout win against the Cowboys in Week 3 before following that up with a clutch win against he Raiders in Week 4. If anything, this team would have loved to have gotten the chance to keep things going in Week 5.

They'll have to settle for extended rest and prep time for their matchup on Monday night against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. This Chicago team has so much talent on both sides of the ball, but do they have the depth to be able to sustain over 18 weeks?