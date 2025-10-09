NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the NFC

10. Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of having depth to sustain, how about the job Kevin O'Connell has done with this Vikings team yet again? O'Connell is working with a quarterback who wasn't even with the team this offseason, and frankly, what Carson Wentz has done already is worthy enough to put another Coach of the Year trophy on O'Connell's mantle.

After a two-week stay overseas, the Vikings are getting a well-deserved rest in Week 6. They'll come back with a brutal home game against the Eagles in Week 7.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Few quarterbacks are playing as well so far this season as Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys don't have the talent defensively to play complementary football on a week to week basis, but the offense can score points by the dozen when Prescott is on top of his game.

Even with injuries to the offensive line, Dallas has found ways to be one of the top offeness in the league. Javonte Williams has been a great free agent pickup for them. You can't help but wonder if they can win a few more games in October, does Jerry Jones make a play for someone like Trey Hendrickson?

8. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks being 8th on this list speaks volumes to the quality of depth this year in the NFC. It's going to be brutal to earn a playoff spot in this conference. The Seahawks got unlucky against the Cardiac Bucs in Week 5, but they have a chance to bounce back in Week 6 on the road against a quality Jaguars team.

Seattle is getting a ton out of Sam Darnold, who is getting everyone involved in the offense. The defense obviously struggled against the Bucs, but they had played well the majority of the season so far.