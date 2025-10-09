NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the NFC

7. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are simply a different level with Jayden Daniels. Even though they were able to keep things rolling for one week with Marcus Mariota taking his place, they struggled against the Falcons in Week 4. With Daniels back in the lineup this past weekend, they rolled against a tough Chargers defense.

If the Commanders can get that pass rush to come to life each week (Dorance Armstrong and Von Miller have combined for 8.0 sacks this season), they're going to be in the mix at the top of the NFC East.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Just when I started to believe the Rams could put together a nice little run, they went ahead and laid an egg last Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. For the Rams to lose to the 49ers, as beaten and broken as the NIners are right now, was a bit of a concern.

There's no reason why we should be throwing in the towel on this team at 3-2 to start the season, but that's now two tight losses in the last three weeks against fellow NFC contenders that could come back to bite them at some point.

5. San Francisco 49ers

There's a lot of season left for things to go off the rails, but the 49ers have to be the most impressive 4-1 team in the NFL right now, right? Nobody could have seen their strong start coming given the injuries they've suffered on both sides of the ball, including a season-ending injury to Nick Bosa.

The 49ers haven't had Brock Purdy for the majority of this season, but Mac Jones has played some outstanding football. Kyle Shanahan is doing his best to take that Coach of the Year award away from Kevin O'Connell and if the 49ers are playing this well when they're down a bunch of quality players, just imagine how good they'll be once guys start coming back.