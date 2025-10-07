NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Ranking every 4-win team following Week 5

After some wild Week 5 action, there are seven teams that are 4-1. Let's power rank those teams here. There are absolutely some shocking names with four wins through the first five weeks of the 2025 season, and that's the beauty of the NFL.

It does feel like there really isn't a clear-cut top team in the AFC, at least, and with how deep the NFC appears to be, things might be wide open there. With 12 regular season games left for most teams, there is a long way to go.

We decided to power rank the seven 4-1 teams in the NFL, and with no unbeaten teams left, these clubs have the league's best record. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking teams with the best record after Week 5 action

7. San Francisco 49ers

Between the team being pretty banged-up and backup QB Mac Jones starting for now, the San Francisco 49ers really do not feel like a four-win team at all, but I guess that could only benefit them once they get healthy. Having won just six games all of 2024, the Niners are in a good spot to perhaps even double their win total from last season.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Monday Night Football, and I am not sure that was an upset at all - the better team won. The Jags are an interesting team, as they don't overwhelm much of anyone with talent, but the coaching is just so solid, and this team makes clutch plays when needed. I don't believe it's crazy to say at the same time that we'd like to see more, though.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

A bad loss in Week 5 paints an ugly picture for the Eagles. This team isn't special - the run game is nonexistent, and QB Jalen Hurts has not been able to consistently pass the ball, either. If Philly can't play much better than this, they will lose its grip on the NFC East title in 2025.