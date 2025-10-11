NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach hot seat rankings

3. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are falling apart. They had a great chance to begin to get things back on track with a win over the Carolina Panthers, but their lead quickly evaporated, and it's not like the Panthers are a particularly good team.

Even when speaking with the media, McDaniel honestly seems checked out, and you never really got the sense that he was a good coach or anything worthwhile when the latter part of the season rolled around. Miami has been able to move the ball quite well with McDaniel at the helm, but while he excels at that as a sports car would, there is no muscle car to be found when the weather gets cold and when the playoffs roll around.

The Miami Dolphins need a hard-nosed coach who can rebuild the trenches and establish a new identity, as this one has worn out.

2. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Losers of three in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are trying Joe Flacco. A shocking trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Bengals, Flacco figures to be one of the last-ditch efforts to save what is left to be saved of the 2025 Bengals.

Taylor has never really established himself as a top head coach, but it's not always his fault. The Bengals' front office has struggled to put competitive teams around Joe Burrow, and their continual swings and misses along the offensive line has Burrow with another season-ending injury.

However, Zac Taylor takes some of the blame, as he was never a good coach in the early part of the season and has never been one to elevate his team. Taylor's seat is warming up after this three-game losing streak.

1. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

If it wasn't for some baffling errors by the Arizona Cardinals, the Tennessee Titans are 0-5, so this one win doesn't really change the big picture. Brian Callahan has looked overwhelmed from the get-go and was hired by the previous regime, and this regime used the first overall pick on Cam Ward. GM Mike Borgonzi likely wants to get one of 'his guys' into the mix as the next head coach, and this is especially true with how disastrous of a tenure Callahan has had.

The 1-4 Titans were trending toward being the 0-5 Titans, so Callahan's seat is still flaming hot.