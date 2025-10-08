NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

28. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders are a giant mess, and many people should have seen this coming. The game has clearly passed Carroll by, and his QB, Geno Smith, whom the Raiders traded a third-round pick for in the offseason, has already thrown nine interceptions. The roster itself is among the worst in the NFL, and they are currently riding a four-game losing streak. This has been a disastrous season and even worse coaching job.

27. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Brian Daboll is not a good head coach, but he's never really been given competitive rosters, either. Jaxson Dart was one of their first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's clearly the last player who could save Daboll's tenure. The Giants face the Eagles and Broncos in the coming weeks, so a 1-6 start is on the table.

26. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski is no. 26 in our head coach power rankings. I do believe he is still a good coach, but it's obviously been the QB position that has spiraled his tenure out of control, and it might soon be time for a fresh start fo both sides. Stefanski knows offense in and out, but the Browns have not been able to sustain anything noteworthy on that side of the ball for years now.

25. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints took care of business against the New York Giants in Week 5. Second-year QB Spencer Rattler actually looks quite good, and you get the feeling that slowly but surely, things are trending in the right direction for the Saints with Rattler and Moore, a duo that could emerge as something special in the 2026 NFL Season.

However, the Saints are 1-4 for a reason, so we can't overlook that. Moore is 25th in our head coach power rankings after Week 5.