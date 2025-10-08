NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

24. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are unraveling, and sure, Joe Burrow being out would make any coach's job impossible, but Taylor has been an iffy coach in this league for a while now. I do believe that the Bengals front office hasn't really done Taylor any favors, but there has never been a point in time during his tenure that we're like "yep, he's an elite coach."

In my eyes, things are trending toward him being shown the door by the end of the 2025 NFL Season, and with yet another season-ending injury from Joe Burrow, the Bengals simply need to wash themselves from this period and start fresh.

23. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

The 2-3 Carolina Panthers aren't the worst team in the NFL, so that is saying something. I am still pretty far 'out' on Bryce Young, but it's not like Dave Canales was with the team when Young was drafted, so if he does not pan out fully this year, I would not be shocked to see Carolina going in a different direction.

The jury is still out on Canales, but he is absolutely more 'unproven' in this league than he is a proven coach, so time will be the deciding factor here. Canales is 23rd in our power rankings.

22. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are in rough shape this year. Now 1-4 on the season, it's unclear how this team is going to be able to rebound and get into the playoffs, as they are likely having to win eight of their final 12 games to finish with nine wins, which might be enough in the AFC.

Many have wondered when the Ravens would pull the plug on the John Harbaugh era, as he's clearly not been able to get over the hump. Baltimore has last won multiple games in the postseason all the way back in 2012, so with this 1-4 start, his seat might be warming up.

21. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons

Maybe the most 'whelming' coach in the NFL, Raheem Morris is 22nd in our power rankings and has the Falcons at 2-2 heading into their Monday Night Football showdown at home against the Buffalo Bills. There really isn't anything special with the Falcons this year, and I believe that is a good representation of their head coach.