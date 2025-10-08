NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated head coach rankings after Week 5

20. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have now won two games in a row, but they have come against the Tennessee Titans and the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, so it's been nothing special. Ryans is a very good coach, but it's been the offense that has really thrown a wrench in things for Houston.

This is a well-coached team, but the buck stops with Ryans, and it does not seem like he's been able to find that spark that was present during the shocking 2023 season.

19. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are 2-3 and feel like the most average team in the NFL. The roster is nothing special, and we're beginning to see their already razor-thin margins totally evaporate, so I am not all the way sold on them for the remainder of the season. Reid is one of the best head coaches in the history of the NFL and is well on his way into the Hall of Fame, but he's done nothing of note here in 2025.

18. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

All of a sudden, the LA Chargers once two-game lead in the AFC West has totally gone away, and the Denver Broncos are coming. The Bolts have gotten bit by the injury bug, so it'll be interesting to see how Jim Harbaugh navigates that. This still feels like a good-not-great team, but a lot of that is due to the average roster GM Joe Hortiz has assembled.

Harbaugh is 18th in our power rankings.

17. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

The 3-2 Seattle Seahawks are a good team, but they don't feel appreciably better from the 2024 NFL Season, a year where they were the only double-digit win team that did not make the postseason. Mike Macdonald clearly knows how to coach up a defense, but you really don't get the sense that this team is anything special at all. The second-year coach is 17th in our latest coach power rankings.