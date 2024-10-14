NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
10. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
Man oh man did the San Francisco 49ers need this win. They took it to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. They played on Thursday Night Football and notched a huge divisional victory over the Seahawks. This seems to be another year where the 49ers are dealing with some unfortunate injuries, as we also haven’t been able to see Christian McCaffrey on the field yet, which is a huge blow for their offense.
If the Niners can get healthy as the season processes, this team may end up making a late-season push in their quest to perhaps finally win a Super Bowl in the Kyle Shanahan era.
They’ve lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in both the 2019 and 2023 NFL Seasons, and they always seem to be a shoo-in to at least make the conference championship game.
9. Washington Commanders (4-2)
The Washington Commanders weren’t going to win this game, period. They just weren’t, but they were going to keep it close, and they did. Jayden Daniels played out of his mind and seemed to truly go blow-for-blow with stud Baltimore Ravens’ QB, Lamar Jackson. This is one of those good losses that happen from time to time in the NFL.
Even with the loss, the Commanders are still first in the NFC East. They are now 4-2 on the season, and the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-2, sitting in second place. The main issue for the Commanders in Week 6 seemed to be them not being able to get their running game going. The Ravens got another big day from Derrick Henry on the ground, so it’s no surprise that they were able to come out victorious.
This loss should really not change what your thoughts are with the Commanders; this team is still very good and very dangerous, they’re just not going to contend this year.