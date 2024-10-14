NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
4. Detroit Lions (4-1)
I mean, my goodness. The Detroit Lions took the Dallas Cowboys to the cleaners on Sunday. It wasn’t close and was never going to be close. The Lions coming off of their bye week clearly helped here. They just dominated in every single aspect of this game. They’re now 4-1 on the season but may have lost stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. He left the game on a cart with what appears to be a brutal lower leg injury.
If the injury ends up being the worst-case scenario, the Lions are going to be in rough shape on defense down the stretch, but them being 4-1 is definitely going to at least buy them a game or two if things go south on defense without Hutchinson.
At this point, we need to be putting the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl bubble. For a while now, I have maintained that the Lions are representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, and they certainly showed why they’re a contender in Week 6.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week and will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. The 49ers played on Thursday Night Football, so they’ve also got some extra rest up their sleeves. I would not put it past the Chiefs to just dominate the 49ers, as the Chiefs are seemingly always very good coming out of the bye week.
I will say that I do not think the Chiefs are quite as dominant through five games as they have been in previous years. The pass rush is generating pressure but not racking up a lot of sacks, and their offense is missing multiple playmakers. Both Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice are out for the year, and Isiah Pacheco is also out for the long-term as well.