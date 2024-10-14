NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
2. Houston Texans (5-1)
The Houston Texans were going to beat the snot out of the New England Patriots this week. It was simply going to happen. The Texans may be the most complete team in the NFL as far as I’m concerned and could be the best team in the AFC. They’re now a pretty ho-hum 5-1 on the season and seem to be figuring out more and more each week.
My Super Bowl pick for a while now has been the Texans, and I’ve also picked CJ Stroud to win the MVP award, so I am liking my chances right now for my predictions to come true. The team is built the right way and has an excellent coaching staff in place.
The notable story here was the Patriots starting Drake Maye. It was odd to see the Patriots trot Maye out there, but here we are. It was a good win for the Texans and I’m sure they’ll continue to play at a high level in the coming weeks.
1. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
The Minnesota Vikings won last week and were on their bye this week. They are the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFC and could continue this. Some people have not fully bought into Sam Darnold, but he’s balling out thus far and is very much an MVP candidate through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL Season.
The team might have the best overall coaching staff in the NFL with Kevin O’Connell as the head coach and their defensive genius Brian Flores as the DC. The Vikings could actually lose Flores this coming cycle to a head coaching job, but for now, they can enjoy this set up. They play the Detroit Lions next Sunday, and this could end up being one of the games of the week in Week 7.
There really isn’t another team to rank no. 1 in our latest NFL power rankings than the Minnesota Vikings. Don’t overthink this here.
There you have it, our latest NFL power rankings. Which teams can make a jump in Week 7? Which teams will take a tumble in Week 7?