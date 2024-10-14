NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
26. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye week and desperately needed it. They sit at 1-4 on the 2024 NFL Season in a shocking development. The main issue with the Rams is not their roster talent or their coaching, but it’s been the amount of injuries they have dealt with this year. Honestly, I was predicting this team to go quite far in 2024, so I did not see all of these injuries coming.
Frankly, the season is out of reach, so the Rams do need to entertain trading Matthew Stafford. That may sound bold, but Stafford is now in his age-36 season and may not have much more time left, so it’s worth it for the Rams to see if they can get some draft picks back in a trade so they can keep building for the future.
This team does have a good bit of young talent, so they don’t need to rip this thing down to the studs by any means. It’s time for the Los Angeles Rams to embrace a bit of a roster re-tooling.
25. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
The Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants and may very well end up at 2-4 when the night is over. As I type these words, the game has not begun yet and the Bengals still stink. It’s not their offense that’s the issue; it’s far from. Their defense has been among the worst in football this year, and it’s a bit of a shock.
They cannot generate consistent pressure and just have flat-out bad play in the secondary. This is likely due to some draft misses over the years for the Bengals’ front office, and they also have not yet been able to extend Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. Higgins is playing on the franchise tag, but this Bengals’ team is just a total, utter mess.
And it does not feel like things are capable of changing in 2024 unless some type of miracle happens.