NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
22. Miami Dolphins (2-3)
The Miami Dolphins had their bye in Week 6 and desperately needed it. They sit at 2-3 on the season and could get QB Tua Tagovailoa back in a couple of weeks from his latest concussion. Many honestly thought that Tagovailoa was going to retire, but he’s probably returning to the field for the Dolphins in the coming weeks.
They could save their season, as them being 2-3 is certainly not them being out of it by any means, but as long as they aren’t starting Tagovailoa, they’re still among the worst teams in the NFL. In Week 7 when they come off of their bye week, they’ll face off against the Indianapolis Colts. They won’t have Tua Tagovailoa for that game, so it may be another week for Tyler Huntley.
Could the Miami Dolphins make a late season push when Tua Tagovailoa returns to the starting lineup?
21. New York Giants (2-3)
The New York Giants are currently dueling with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. I truly believe this could be a game where the Giants eek out the victory, and if we’re being honest, the Giants are the better and more complete team here. People don’t seem to want to rule out the Bengals just yet, but this defense is a mess and they aren’t 1-4 because of some dumb luck.
They’re 1-4 because their defense is terrible, period. The Giants have been a frisky team this year and could end up winning a few more games than we thought. If they can get to 3-3 with a huge win over the Bengals, they’d also stay alive in the NFC East, which is a wild statement I did not think I’d ever make in the 2024 NFL Season.
The New York Giants are where they are because of their coaching. The roster needs more talent, especially on offense, and they also need a franchise QB. Daniel Jones is not fooling anyone.