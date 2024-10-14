NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
16. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
The Indianapolis Colts are an interesting team. They are much better when Joe Flacco is playing QB for them, but that’s a huge issue if you ask me. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson again did not play, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Colts do going forward. I’d imagine that Richardson is unquestionably their starter for at least the rest of the 2024 NFL Season, but who know if he’d even get 2025 at this rate.
Richardson has been bad in his starts this year for the Colts, and with Indy having a struggling defense, they may be farther away than they perhaps thought heading into the 2024 NFL Season. They feel like a pretty average football team at this point with some nice pieces on both sides of the ball, but they are nothing special.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
The Los Angeles Chargers had their bye week and it definitely came in handy. They had a ton of players exist the game with injury but managed to get a huge divisional win against the Denver Broncos, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The Broncos did make it interesting late in the game, but it just was not enough for Denver. The Chargers now move to 3-2 on the season and are above .500. They actually snapped their own two-game losing streak.
Oddly enough, head coach Jim Harbaugh had a small medical episode and had to leave the sidelines for a short time. He did return and managed to finish coaching the game. The Chargers probably aren’t going to be all that special of a team this year; they just do not have a ton of roster talent and need multiple wide receivers and perhaps another running back.
However, in year one of the Jim Harbaugh era, the LA Chargers seem to be heading in a good direction.