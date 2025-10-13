NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

12. Kansas City Chiefs

After the Chiefs blew it late against the Jacksonvile Jaguars on Monday night, it looked like they were getting arguably the worst possible draw at the worst possible time with the Lions coming to town on Sunday.

And then the Chiefs did what the Chiefs do. They responded in a big situation against a great team, and kind of had their way with the Lions. It was a great effort from Kansas City on both sides of the ball with Patrick Mahomes spreading the ball around, Travis Kelce making some outstanding plays, and Kansas City's second level of defense (Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, and Drue Tranquill) making a massive impact on the game.

The Chiefs are still 3-3 this season, so we're not going to throw them into the top 10 again just yet, but they are on their way back. They have the Raiders and Commanders next before going on the road to face Buffalo.

When Mahomes plays like we saw on Sunday against the Lions, this Chiefs team is an obvious favorite in the AFC.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

After losing just one game in their previous 20 going into last Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles have now shockingly lost two games in a row and are, dare I say, reeling.

There is more than just losing on the field that the Eagles have to worry about right now. You’ve got a disgruntled pair of superstar wide receivers. The losses this team sustained on the defensive front in the 2025 offseason are officially making an impact, and obviously in a negative way. Now, we’re seeing the war on attrition get to the Eagles in other ways, with Quinyon Mitchell’s injury on Thursday night raising new levels of long-term concern for this team.

The Eagles need this break to refocus after a loss on the road against Jaxson Dart and the Giants. There’s so much time left this season for the Eagles to right the ship, but they’ve got a lot of issues right now offensively that have to be corrected fast.