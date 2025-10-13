NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

8. Seattle Seahawks

Going on the road and playing on the East Coast is never an easy task for West Coast teams (as I’ve mentioned a million times before), but the Seattle Seahawks went into Jacksonville and halted the momentum of the previously hot Jaguars.

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba takeover is real. I don’t understand why teams in the NFL are overthinking Ohio State receivers at this point, but both Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka lasting past the 10th overall pick is ridiculous.

The Seahawks won’t be complaining anytime soon as Smith-Njigba racked up 162 receiving yards on eight receptions with a touchdown, and he’s quickly become Sam Darnold’s new favorite target in Seattle.

The Seahawks sacked Trevor Lawrence a whopping seven times in this game as well, but need to address third-down efficiency going forward. They were just 1-of-12 against Jacksonville on Sunday.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Nobody said wins in the NFL have to be aesthetically pleasing, and the Rams didn’t win “pretty” on the road against the Ravens in Week 6. But if you had told the Rams going into the year that they were going to Baltimore and win by 14 points, they probably would have taken that scenario with no questions asked.

The Rams had issues in this game as far as Matthew Stafford losing a fumble and six penalties. They also struggled to run the ball and finished with just 74 yards on the ground. But again, coming off of that loss against the 49ers last Thursday, the Rams would have probably taken any sort of win to get back on track.

Now, the Rams will head off to London to face off against the Jaguars next week with a great chance to get to 5-2 and keep pace with the Seahawks. Something to monitor this whole week will be the status of Puka Nacua, who had a foot injury against the Ravens.