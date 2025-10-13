NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The “Cardiac Bucs” are not called upon when you’re able to win the game by double digits. But the Bucs were still clutch against the battered and broken 49ers.

Baker Mayfield continues to play like an MVP with another pair of touchdown passes as well as no interceptions, and Mayfield is cooking with all the ingredients in the kitchen. We saw touchdowns this week from rookie Tez Johnson as well as Kameron Johnson, who led the team in receiving yards.

The Bucs just have so many ways to beat you right now, it doesn’t feel fair. Todd Bowles’s defense came through with some clutch plays against 49ers QB Mac Jones, including a couple of interceptions that led to 10 points in an 11-point win. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, but the Bucs are very clearly contenders in the NFC this year, especially with Mayfield taking care of the ball better than he ever has in the NFL.

1. Buffalo Bills

Bills play Monday night vs. Falcons

The long-term projection for the Bills isn’t changing at all. Now that we’re at Week 6, the Bills are close to getting a couple of reinforcements for their defensive front with Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht set to come off of suspensions soon.

Buffalo lost to the Patriots last Sunday night, and that loss undoubtedly left a bad taste in their mouths. It’s the latest bit of proof that this team cannot let its guard down all year. They want the AFC to run through Buffalo, and has there ever been a clearer chance for that to happen? The Chiefs already have more losses than all of last year. The Ravens are depleted and broken right now.

Buffalo has a chance to go on the road against the Falcons and atone for their mistakes against the Patriots. They’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity that’s before them in the AFC.