NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

28. Baltimore Ravens

Who would have possibly thought that things could get this bad for the Baltimore Ravens? The Ravens are now 1-5 this season, and not only are they falling way behind in the AFC North race, but they just benched backup quarterback Cooper Rush after a dismal performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

The state of the Ravens, even considering the impact of a Lamar Jackson injury, is rather staggering.

The Ravens kept it close with the Rams in a defensive battle as long as they could, but the war on attrition has also significantly impacted the Baltimore defense so far this season. At this stage, you wonder if the Ravens are going to become sellers at the NFL trade deadline. They have a number of notable players on expiring contracts who could get them some decent value, but they probably won’t sell until the very last minute, if at all.

27. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, and you can only wonder if that was the final straw for head coach Mike McDaniel.

There have been a ton of rumors floating around about McDaniel’s future with the Dolphins, and it just feels like he’s on the hottest seat of any head coach in the NFL right now, maybe right there alongside Titans head coach Brian Callahan. But this type of loss, especially the way it ended, and the game being played at home, is going to leave a terrible taste in the mouth of all the top decision-makers in the organization.

Miami’s comeback against the Chargers was admirable, but not being able to close the deal likely puts this team firmly in the “sell” mode at the trade deadline, and it would be a shocker if McDaniel is around to have to deal with it.