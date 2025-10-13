NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

24. Arizona Cardinals

After another loss, the Arizona Cardinals now find themselves a disappointing 2-4 and way behind the rest of the NFC West. There are some folks out there calling for Jonathan Gannon to lose his job, but I’m not sure we’re quite there yet. If the Cardinals can climb out of this hole, which they still have time to do, Gannon can get back on the good graces of the fan base (and perhaps the organization).

Until that happens, however, the expectation of the Cardinals making a jump this season appear to have been premature.

Arizona’s loss in Week 6 came at the hands of Gannon’s old pal and fellow former Eagles assistant Shane Steichen, and it’s clear based on this matchup that these two guys have teams trending in completely opposite directions. The Arizona offense actually didn’t look too bad with Jacoby Brissett out there in place of the injured Kyler Murray, either…

23. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense giveth, and the Dallas Cowboys’ defense taketh…

After giving up 30 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, the Cowboys have now allowed 30 or more points in four of their last five games. They have allowed 24 or more points in five of their first six games. The only game in which the Cowboys gave up less than 24 was last week in a win against the New York Jets.

The Jets are the same team that just had -10 net passing yards in London against the Denver Broncos.

This Dallas offense is too strong for this team to falter because of the defense. Now at 2-3-1 this season, the Cowboys are just trying to keep pace with the rest of their division. The Giants have shown signs of life, the Commanders are coming on, and the Eagles are still the Eagles. Dallas’s matchup this coming week against Washington is going to be season-altering, for better or worse.