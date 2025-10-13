NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

The last seven days have been a bit of a whirlwind for Jacksonville Jaguars fans. I don’t care what the Chiefs’ record is, if you can get a win against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in primetime, you’re feeling good about yourself. The Jaguars were able to seal the deal on Monday night with one of the funniest game-winning touchdowns you’ll ever see (Trevor Lawrence falling after the ball was snapped), but they couldn’t follow up that performance properly against the Seahawks.

Playing at home, the Jaguars struggled with protection (Lawrence was sacked six times) and mistakes offensively. Brian Thomas Jr. had a horrendous drop against Seattle, and the Jaguars had a brutal 10 penalties in this one. It just wasn’t a good performance coming off of an emotional win, and now the Jags are feeling the pressure with the Colts getting their 5th win of the season in Week 6.

15. San Francisco 49ers

I really don’t want to bury the 49ers like this, but there is a little bit of projecting involved in these rankings as well as considering every team’s body of work at this point. Realistically speaking, we’ve doubted the 49ers plenty because of their plethora of injuries this season, but the latest might be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Losing Fred Warner to an absolutely devastating injury, one nobody wants to see, is yet another massive blow to this 49ers defense. The 49ers are already dealing with the loss of star pass rusher Nick Bosa, and now Warner is out?

It’s not looking good for the 49ers, who continue to show fight with Mac Jones under center. In the long term, Jones has probably made himself a bunch of money. The 49ers will get a chance to bounce back against the Falcons next and a matchup with old friend DeMeco Ryans after that.