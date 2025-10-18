NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Lions top power ranking of every 4-win team

We've talked about this before, but we'll mention it again - there is a ton of parity in the NFL this year, and it could make for some of the more competitive playoff matchups we have ever seen. With no more unbeaten teams in the NFL, there really isn't a clear-cut top team.

The two 5-1 teams in Tampa Bay and Indianapolis each have issues of their own, and those teams being 5-1 also says a lot about the parity in the league as well. As we approach the halfway point of the season in the coming weeks, there promises to be more insane results and some wild playoff pictures.

Let's power-rank every four-win team in the NFL. For the power rankings, we're primarily using the total body of work as the basis and how complete each team appears to be at the moment. Let's get into it.

Power ranking every four-win team as Week 7 continues

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

I have no idea when things are truly going to change for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dropping to 4-2 with a pathetic loss on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers continue to be the most predictable team in the NFL, and it feels like head coach Mike Tomlin is the root of that all.

The defense is the definition of predictable, and the Steelers have never broken through that 'good' tier. They will never be a great team as long as the status quo remains, and it's remained for years now.

10. San Francisco 49ers

The amount of injuries this team has suffered is insane, and if they were mostly healthy, San Francisco could be ranked a lot higher than this. Mac Jones has filled in quite well for Brock Purdy, but a series of other injuries and limited talent on defense has them lower in our four-win power rankings.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles are seeing both sides of the ball decline a bit. The loss of talent in the offseason coupled with the new offensive coordinator has contributed to this, but QB Jalen Hurts is also not someone who can be consistently relied on to throw the ball.

Philly has some soul-searching to do, as this team is staring down a third loss in a row if they can't get past the Minnesota Vikings.