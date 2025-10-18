NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Lions top power ranking of every 4-win team

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 8 in our rankings, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot going for them right now. The run game has come alive, and the defense is flat-out excellent. First-year head coach Liam Coen has made quick work of this turnaround, but it's pretty clear that the Jags have a limited ceiling for 2025, at least.

Trevor Lawrence has to play a bit better to see this thing really takeoff, and historically, first-year head coaches can only take their teams so far. The Jags are a good team, but they'll likely have their third loss of the season when they face the LA Rams in Week 7.

7. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are not a great football team. They've beaten up on bad teams this year but have struggled against the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Now actually second in the AFC East, the Bills have some work to do. They're pretty weak defensively, and the WR room isn't anything special.

Armed with one of the easier schedules in the NFL this year, Buffalo could see yet another chance at a Super Bowl run totally disappear if things do not change here in 2025. I am not sure the Bills are a legitimate contender right now.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers won their first three games but have since lost two of their past three contests, narrowly escaping against the Miami Dolphins, which isn't great. The Chargers are dealing with a ton of injuries right now and just do not have the depth to make up for many of them.

The RB room has been decimated, and the offensive line is following close behind. Yet another good-not-great team on this list, the Chargers are ranked sixth in our four-win power rankings.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' defense is truly special. With 30 sacks through their first six games, the Broncos are on pace to break the single-season sack record. The secondary is also quite elite, so the only thing that's truly missing here is for the offense to come together.

Even if the offense can be average, the Broncos could ascend and become among the NFL's elite.