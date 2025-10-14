NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking every 4-win team following Week 6

4. New England Patriots

How about the New England Patriots? I still believe this team is a year behind truly becoming a contender, but they are now first in the AFC East at 4-2 and currently have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills.

Frankly, New England is indeed the best team in the division - it's the most complete roster, and I'd even go as far as to say that the QB performance has been better in New England this year, and that Mike Vrabel is a better head coach than Sean McDermott.

It's flat-out insane how much the Patriots aced this past offseason from the Vrabel hire, offensive line investments, and him bringing Josh McDaniels back to coordinate this offense. This franchise is in a great spot.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most battle-tested teams in the NFL and are going to win a ton of games this year. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are still at the top of their respective games, and I see no reason to believe why the Rams can't make a Super Bowl run this year.

From top to bottom, this team is well-built and well-coached. LA is third in our power rankings and could have another couple of years of great play left from their veteran QB.

2. Seattle Seahawks

I will admit that I've been wrong about the Seattle Seahawks this year. Sam Darnold is playing out of his mind, and the defense is always going to be in a good spot with Mike Macdonald running the show. Seattle beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 in a very quality win. Now at 4-2, Seattle is in a three-way record tie with the Rams and 49ers for first place in the NFC West.

This division could truly come down to the final week of the season. Seattle feels like the most complete team at the moment, though.

1. Detroit Lions

I still believe that the Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL despite their primetime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Jared Goff has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL this year, and the Lions can simply out-talent many of their opponents.

It's close, but Detroit is no. 1 in our power rankings.