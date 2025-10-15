NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking every AFC team after wild Week 6

12. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got exactly what they needed, exactly when they needed it. A home game against the Titans in Week 6 that ultimately came at the Titans’ lowest point of the season, right before they fired head coach Brian Callahan. Regardless of the opponent, a win is a win, and the Raiders’ defense came through in a big way.

Specifically, how about linebacker Devin White playing well for Raiders GM (and former Bucs executive) John Spytek? Spytek isn’t calling the defensive plays, but there was a pretty dramatic falling out between White and the Bucs, and it seemed like his career was on its last leg. He’s making the most of his opportunity there, so far.

11. Miami Dolphins

Just like what we saw with the Tennessee Titans, you can’t help but feel like it’s a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins make a drastic change at the head coach position and move on from Mike McDaniel. At one point, McDaniel was the NFL’s wunderkind, and now he’s having to manage a brutal operation week after week.

The Dolphins put a pretty strong effort out there on Sunday against the Chargers, and they had Justin Herbert and the Bolts on the brink. Jaelan Phillips still has to be kicking himself over missing a sack on Herbert that ultimately led to the biggest play of the game, and the Dolphins losing. How much more does this team have left in the tank before they completely implode and have a trade deadline fire sale?

10. Baltimore Ravens

At 1-5 this season, the Baltimore Ravens are only showing up this high in our weekly AFC power rankings based on the fact that they’ve been such a force over the past handful of years. But at some point, results have to come, or they’re going to be cellar dwellers along with the Browns and Jets.

Lamar Jackson’s return to the field should spark this team and remind everybody why the Ravens are such a dangerous threat, even with five losses already this season. If Lamar is back in peak form, the Ravens could still legitimately only drop 6 or 7 games total this season. They need to get hot immediately.

9. Houston Texans

After starting the season 0-3, the Houston Texans have a chance to make a statement on Monday night football against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the way the Seahawks have played this season, however, this is a crucial turning point moment for DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud. They have a brutal task of going up against an offense that will test their #1-ranked scoring defense, but also going up against a defensive front that could give their offensive line major issues.

If Houston can pull off a win on the road and get to 3-3, it could be the biggest catalyst to get them back into the mix for at least a Wild Card spot in the AFC.