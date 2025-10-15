NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking every AFC team after wild Week 6

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oddly enough, as the Jacksonville Jaguars head over to London, it’s their defense that has them in the mix with the Colts at the top of the AFC South. The Jaguars got a signature win in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, but they couldn’t follow that performance with another win against Seattle in Week 6.

You can’t win ‘em all, I suppose.

But the Jaguars have a chance yet again with another elite opponent in Week 7. They will take on the Rams in a “home” game over in London, with a chance to prove to the entire NFL that they belong in the “contender” conversation. Can that defense hold up, even with the Rams playing without Puka Nacua?

This will be a great test for former Sean McVay disciple Liam Coen.

7. Denver Broncos

If the playoffs started today, the Denver Broncos would be right back where they ended last year: The 7th seed in the AFC and looking like they are still a piece or two short of being a true contender, at least on offense.

The Broncos invested heavily in the 2025 offseason on the defensive side of the ball, while Sean Payton banked on player development offensively almost exclusively (aside from the Evan Engram addition, and a late JK Dobbins addition). That decision has ultimately been met with very mixed results, as the Broncos’ weekly struggle is figuring out how to sustain success on offense.

The Broncos are returning home after a long road trip to Philadelphia and London to face off against the Giants in Week 7. This week could mark the debut of free agent pickup Dre Greenlaw as well.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

As of right now, the Los Angeles Chargers are clinging to their lead atop the AFC West. They beat every single one of their division opponents in order to start the 2025 season, but they’ve been having to really battle lately with the amount of injuries they’re dealing with.

Especially with Justin Herbert missing his top two offensive linemen – Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt – it’s difficult to make a long-term projection right now for the Chargers. Jim Harbaugh is going to have his guys ready, and Herbert is making clutch plays this season. We’ll see how long they can sustain, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they start to backslide a little bit.

5. Buffalo Bills

What a difference a week makes…

The Buffalo Bills have consistently been #1 or #2 in my entire NFL-wide power rankings, but here they are at #5 in their own conference after a second-straight loss.

We’re not doubting the Bills’ ability to be a Super Bowl contender, but they have a lot of stuff to work out right now. The skill position talent for this team on offense has become a bit of an issue, and the Bills’ defense has been a problem all year.

We sort of saw the writing on the wall for this team after an ugly win against the Saints, but the Patriots and Falcons have broken the dam completely since then. The Bills need to get back on track badly.