NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking the entire NFC after crazy Week 6

After a wild Week 6, where does the NFC stand? Some of the best teams in the conference are quite good, but do have some roster concerns. There could be seven or even eight teams that have a solid argument to win the entire thing this year and represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

The AFC, however, is a much different story. Anyway, we've power ranked the NFC as Week 7 approaches. The playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and in the coming weeks, things will get even more interesting.

For our latest power rankings, we are mainly focusing on the total body of work for each team, as we're nearing the halfway point of the season and have to consider everything, but the NFL is also a 'what have you done for me lately' league, so we have to take into consideration Week 6 results as well.

NFC power rankings following a wild Week 6

16. New Orleans Saints (1-5)

The New Orleans Saints have the worst record in the NFC and are no. 16 in our power rankings. However, second-year QB Spencer Rattler has looked quite solid this year and honestly might be worth building around for the future.

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Now losers of four games in a row, the Arizona Cardinals continue to tumble and are no. 15 in our power rankings. They gave the Colts a run for their money in Week 6, but this team just doesn't have the juice to compete with some of these other teams.

14. Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)

If it wasn't for arguably the worst defense in the NFL, the Cowboys would have four or five wins. Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP-level right now and is just carving up a ton of defenses, but his defense has been bottom-tier and is the singular reason why this team has just two wins.

13. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

The 3-2 Minnesota Vikings are a solid team but are also buried in our NFC power rankings. The QB situation is interesting to say the least, and you just do not get the feeling that this team is anything close to being a juggernaut. If they were in the AFC, they'd be ranked a lot higher.