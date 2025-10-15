NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Super Bowl contender rankings after Week 6

With no unbeaten teams and a slew of four and five-win teams, things are getting more confusing with each passing week in the NFL. It's truly hard to see which teams are the legitimate contenders, and which teams are pretenders.

On Monday Night Football, we saw the supposed juggernaut Buffalo Bills lose in a pretty terrible fashion to the Atlanta Falcons, who might just be better than we all thought. And that's just one example of the craziness this year.

There has never been more parity in the NFL, and you could argue that several teams, perhaps even more, could win the Super Bowl this year. We decided to power rank the top Super Bowl contenders approaching Week 7. We looked at how complete each team is and also considered if these squads have also done anything in the playoffs as of late.

Power ranking the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL approaching Week 7

6. Indianapolis Colts (5-1)

You simply can't have this type of power rankings and not include the Indianapolis Colts. This team ranks 1st in the NFL in points scored and 4th in points allowed. Shane Steichen has been to a Super Bowl before as a coordinator, and the same goes for Lou Anarumo.

QB Daniel Jones has won a playoff game as well and is someone who has totally turned his career around in 2025. This team does so much right, as their special teams unit is even top-notch as well. Right now, they do feel like the best team in the AFC and the clear-cut favorite to capture the AFC South title in the 2025 campaign.

5. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

Just a few years ago, the LA Rams won the Super Bowl. The circumstances were a lot different, but the top duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay still remains. The Rams got back on track with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, and unless something major happens, the Rams will be able to earn a spot in the NFL playoffs and make a deep run.

They've done it before.