NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7
4. Green Bay Packers
What a win for the Green Bay Packers in Week 7…
The Packers were rocking their “Winter Warning” uniforms against the Houston Texans, and they continued to look like one of the best teams in the NFC.
And they may have solved one of their biggest issues with the addition of veteran kicker Brandon McManus, who was lights-out in his first game as a Packer. As a matter of fact, McManus got himself a little Lambeau leap at the end of the game when he hit the game-winning field goal to send the Packers to 5-2 on the season.
Green Bay held the Houston Texans to just 197 total yards of offense and CJ Stroud to just 86 passing yards. They got after Stroud to the tune of four sacks and seven quarterback hits while making a whopping 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The Packers have an MVP-caliber quarterback, tons of playmakers, and a defense that has continually stepped up this season. They could be the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl just two years after trading Aaron Rodgers to the Jets…
3. Baltimore Ravens
Ravens play Monday night vs. Buccaneers
Regardless of what happens on Monday night against the Buccaneers, we know that the Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL and one of the league’s most well-oiled machines at this point.
After sputtering at the start of the season with a loss against the Chiefs and then an inexplicable loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens have ripped off four straight wins and are doing it in impressive fashion.
To illustrate just how impressive it has been, the Ravens have put up over 450 yards of total offense in three of their last four games, and the only time they didn’t hit that 450-yard mark was a game in which they racked up 427 yards of offense.
Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level once again. Derrick Henry has been exactly what this Ravens team needed. Baltimore basically just wants to “simulate” to January at this point.