NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7
30. Cleveland Browns
Well, the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season is now one of the biggest question marks in the entire league. And maybe just as much as any other team, especially now, the quarterback situation there in Cleveland is up for questioning going forward as well.
The Browns saw their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, carted off the field on Sunday against the Bengals with an apparent Achilles injury. After Watson went down, Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced him and then he went down with an injury. And then we finally got to see Jameis Winston.
We’re going to potentially get to see more of Winston going forward, but at the expense of Watson in an unexpected way. Watson has dealt with injuries and off-field issues throughout the course of his NFL career but this could potentially be the final straw for him.
29. Tennessee Titans
Even coming off of a bye week, the Tennessee Titans didn’t have it in them to finish within 20 points. I mean, it was an absolute curb-stomping by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans actually threw Mason Rudolph out there against the Bills on Sunday with Will Levis dealing with a bit of an injury, and this is yet another team with quarterback questions moving forward. And this is something we anticipated before the start of the season.
The Titans got a glimpse of Will Levis last year, but they wanted to get a clearer look at him this year. We’ll see how they approach that position for the remainder of the season but it bears monitoring as there have been rumors of potentially someone like DeAndre Hopkins getting traded at the deadline.
On Sunday, Tennessee failed to convert on its red zone opportunities, punching it in on just one of their three trips. That ended up being a massive difference in the game.