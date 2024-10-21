NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
There are few teams in the NFL who needed another win as badly as the Jacksonville Jaguars did on Sunday. This team had the benefit of spending an extra week in London compared to their opponent – the Patriots – and they took advantage by putting 32 points on the board and maybe reigniting some hope for the remainder of this season.
The AFC South has seen some crazy second-half surges the last couple of seasons, so who’s to say that the Jaguars can’t get it done again here in 2024?
Jacksonville doesn’t have much room for error at this point, but getting a blowout win and putting up some nice numbers in the process was really important for them before they return stateside. If the Jaguars can’t figure out a way to really turn things around this season, we could see this team be in the head coach market to try and get all of these pieces they are so heavily invested in back on track.
23. Los Angeles Rams
I think we all expected to see the Los Angeles Rams look pretty good coming off of their bye week, right? Sean McVay knows how to prepare for an opponent, especially when you give him extra time.
And especially when that opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders in their current state.
As the Rams continue to get healthier and healthier – we hope – we should see this team continue to make some waves. After their win against the Raiders in Week 7, the Rams are still just 2-4, but they have a chance to get back to 4-4 by the first weekend in November.
They play on a short week this coming week on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, which will feature Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell coaching against his old pal and boss Sean McVay.
Maybe I have a sickness here. I just can’t quit the Rams. I am buying what Sean McVay is selling.