NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7
20. New York Jets
Things could not be much worse right now for the New York Jets. This team is an abject disaster. This team was clocking in in the top 10 if not the top five of most offseason NFL power rankings and roster rankings, and the Jets have been a severe disappointment in every possible way.
After a brutal loss on Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets are 2-5. They’ve traded for Davante Adams. They are clearly not even the 2nd-best team in the AFC East when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and able to play.
The playoffs are already nearly out of reach. The Jets need to go on a run, but is that going to be able to happen? Well, before the bye week in late November, the Jets have matchups against the Patriots, Texans, Cardinals, and Colts. That makes it honestly a little more reasonable to think this team could actually get to 5-5 or even 6-5 in the next month.
It’s going to be a long grind, but the Jets truly have to take it one week at a time if they are going to break the longest playoff drought in the NFL.
19. Dallas Cowboys
Well, the Dallas Cowboys did not lose in Week 7 of the 2024 season…
We’ll be using that joke all year, folks.
The Cowboys had a bye week in Week 7, of course, but even after a week off, you have to wonder how much of a factor the Cowboys are really going to be this season with what we’ve seen so far. They are going to have to seriously turn things around, and do it fast, if they are going to even be relevant in their own division by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.
The Cowboys face this slate when they come back from the bye: @49ers, @Falcons, vs. Eagles, vs. Texans, @Commanders.
I mean, yikes. The Cowboys are 3-3 and they will be lucky to make it out of that gauntlet with a record above .500 this season. And at that point, who knows where teams like the Commanders (5-2) and Eagles (4-2) will end up being. Those divisional matchups will be massive.