NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7
16. Atlanta Falcons
In a Sunday battle of the birds, it was the Atlanta Falcons who left with a bitter taste in their mouths as the Seattle Seahawks came into town and absolutely smacked them around.
The Falcons dropped a home game to the Seahawks to the tune of 34-14, and one key statistic really tells the story. The Falcons lost the turnover battle against the Seahawks 0-3, and that dropped them to 4-3 on the season.
One of those turnovers was a fumble recovered by the Seattle defense for a touchdown, and that turnover really turned out to be the turning point of the game. The Falcons were still within striking distance at just a 10-point deficit before that scoop and score by Seattle, and then Atlanta sealed its own fate with an interception on the very next possession.
We even got our first glimpse at 8th overall pick Michael Penix Jr.
As bad as this one stings, the Falcons need to wash the taste of this one out of their mouths quickly and get back on the saddle in Week 8 because they head to Tampa Bay for a massive NFC South matchup.
15. Seattle Seahawks
There are weeks that the Seattle Seahawks look awesome, and there are weeks where you wonder if they are going to be competing for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As always with a team like that, the truth is likely somewhere in between.
But what we can’t deny, for the moment, and for the purpose of weekly NFL Power Rankings, is that the Seahawks’ win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 was very impressive. To go on the road against a quality opponent and win by 20 points deserves a round of applause, and the Seahawks took advantage of all of the Falcons’ mistakes.
Seattle scored a touchdown after Atlanta missed a field goal. They scooped up a fumble and returned it for six points. They got a field goal after a Kirk Cousins interception.
It was a huge day for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, who was celebrating his 24th birthday on Sunday. He celebrated with two touchdowns and a little under 100 yards from scrimmage.