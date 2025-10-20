NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

12. Philadelphia Eagles

After a little bit of extra time to think following a Thursday night loss in Week 6 against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles refocused and got back to their winning ways with a tough road trip to face the Vikings in Week 7.

And there’s no doubt that it was a tough road trip, even with the Vikings using backup QB Carson Wentz. Any team coming off of a bye week is going to be a tough draw on a given week, but the Vikings have one of the best offensive minds and collections of receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles had just enough in them to go on the road and gut out a tough win. Jalen Hurts had 326 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense got a pair of interceptions, including one returned for six. We’ll see if this team can now string something together, especially with DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown combining for over 300 yards receiving.

11. Denver Broncos

For three quarters against the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos looked lost. They had nothing going offensively, they were not able to stop the Jaxson Dart Express, and they looked like they were on their way to 4-3 on the season.

Until they weren’t.

Bo Nix became the first player in NFL history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in one quarter, and it happened all in the fourth quarter against the Giants. The Broncos put up 33 points against the Giants in the final frame of the game to get a stunning win. At this point, the Broncos are 5-2. They are what their record says they are.

But, can we ask: What is this team?

Sean Payton and Bo Nix have got to figure out a way to get that offense humming before it’s a do-or-die situation. This team has a lot of growing to do, but I guess, given their record, that’s kind of a good thing for them as well.