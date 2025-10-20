NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

10. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks play Monday night vs. Texans

I have to eat a little bit of crow every single week, it seems like, but I was definitely one of the ones who was skepitcal of the Seahawks before the start of this season.

Playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the Seahawks moved off of their offensive coordinator, quarterback, and star receiver all in one fell swoop. And to their credit, they really upgraded on that side of the ball in every possible way, which is crazy to think.

Sam Darnold has that offense playing at an extremely high level right now, and the Seahawks are one of just a few teams right now with a top-5 scoring offense (5th) and a top-6 scoring defense (6th). The Seahawks are a pretty complete operation on both sides of the ball, but the true test for that offense will come on Monday night when they host the Texans, who boast the #1 scoring defense in the league.

9. San Francisco 49ers

We just watched the San Francisco 49ers close out a nice win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and we have to start talking about Kyle Shanahan as the possible NFL Coach of the Year in 2025.

After losing a number of key players to NFL free agency this offseason (and there were a lot), the 49ers have also had to endure multiple major injuries to their starting lineup, including their highest-paid players on either side of the ball (Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa). And this team is sitting here on Victory Monday at 5-2.

What Shanahan has done with that group of guys is impressive, and the way they are executing on the field is your best possible indicator that the 49ers are one of the most well-coached teams in the entire NFL.