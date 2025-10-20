NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

8. Los Angeles Rams

After somewhat of an ugly win last week, the Rams were back to winning “pretty” in London against the Jaguars. And with Puka Nacua out, it was not a gimme, especially with how well the Jaguars’ defense has played this season.

The Rams made them look like a college team in this one.

Matthew Stafford didn’t even have 200 yards passing in this game, but a whopping five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to Davante Adams, as you may have guessed, but how in the world did the Rams score that many touchdowns with their leading rusher at 54 yards and Stafford only finishing with 182 through the air?

They got eight first downs via penalty, courtesy of the Jaguars. Talk about taking advantage of the other team’s mistakes.

7. Green Bay Packers

If you go on the road in the NFL and get a win, you’re not going to complain about it.

No matter what…

The Green Bay Packers can’t really afford to care about the style points of going on the road and beating an Arizona Cardinals team that was down Kyler Murray and actually got a pretty inspired performance from Jacoby Brissett. You take the wins however you can get them.

Even with Micah Parsons racking up 5 QB hits and 3 sacks against the Cardinals, and even with the Packers getting by with a 27-23 win, you can’t help but feel like this team hasn’t really played up to its full potential in a few weeks. Offensively, it’s been a tough month or so.

But if the Packers haven’t been playing up to their full potential lately, that could be viewed as good news that this team could still peak at just the right time. They’re still one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league.