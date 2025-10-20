NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

2. Detroit Lions

Lions play Monday night vs. Buccaneers

Even after getting their face kicked in by the Kansas City Chiefs last week a little bit, I’m still buying Detroit Lions stock.

When the Lions lost in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, it seemed like they were going to be missing their coordinators badly, but they’ve rebounded and played some of the best football out of any team in the league since Week 1.

And that’s ultimately why the Lions are still this high in our NFL Power Rankings. They had such a good month of October that we can’t really push them down the list too far after getting beaten on the road against the Chiefs. As much as you’d love to see them go into KC and get a tough win, you take what you can learn from a loss like that and live to play another day. Detroit is still one of the best teams in the league right now, capable of beating anyone.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

At this point, the only fan base that might have a legitimate gripe about not having the #1 overall spot on the list on merit is the Indianapolis Colts. I don’t want to diminish anything the Colts have done, but I also feel like their spot at #3 on this list is justified.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this is more than just recency bias. Is there even such a thing with a team like Kansas City? Even at 4-3 to start the year, I think it’s safe to say that nobody has been as impressive the last two weeks across the NFL landscape as Kansas City.

They have been dominating to the point that the Raiders just let the Chiefs kneel the ball with nearly three minutes left on Sunday. The Chiefs systematically dismantled the Lions the week prior. The last two weeks, the Chiefs have looked like the most complete team in the NFL, and loaded with weapons on offense.