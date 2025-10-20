NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

30. Tennessee Titans

The Titans lost the Mike Vrabel revenge game, to absolutely nobody’s surprise. Things were actually not looking too bad at the very start of the game for interim head coach Mike McCoy and Cam Ward, who got a little something going against the Patriots, but it was short-lived.

The Titans’ defense could do absolutely nothing to stop Drake Maye, it seemed, and an interception late by Ward (which went off his receiver’s hands) was really indicative of how this game got away from the Titans.

It feels like we pile on this narrative every single week, but the Titans just have one of the worst all-around rosters in the NFL. They went into this season as one of the league’s oldest teams, and one of the least talented. And they are harvesting the bitter fruits of that.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Nobody was under any illusion that the Raiders were going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this week. That game was one of the easiest blowouts of the year to predict so far.

However, I think with a Pete Carroll-coached team, you expect a lot more than a team that watched Patrick Mahomes sit on the ball in victory formation with nearly 3 minutes to go in the 4th quarter. The Raiders’ early admission of defeat was a merciful white flag on an otherwise awful day at the office for every phase.

Geno Smith has not raised the floor of the Raiders’ offense as many expected. The Raiders’ defense went into this season looking like one of the worst overall defenses on paper, and we’ve seen them, unfortunately, live up to that on the field. The Raiders basically just allowed the Chiefs to have another field day out there, getting Rashee Rice acclimated and handing out touchdowns to every playmaker in the offense.