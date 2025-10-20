NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

28. Cleveland Browns

The fact that we’re approaching the middle of the 2025 season and the Browns already have multiple victories right now is nothing short of stunning. Considering their quarterback situation in the offseason, and the recent trade of Joe Flacco to the Bengals, it’s even more impressive.

Last offseason, the Browns gave head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry extensions, and those moves were looking like they might need a mulligan at one point. But the coaching job by Stefanski this year as well as the rookie class for the Browns have undoubtedly renewed some faith in this brain trust.

The Browns got a nice win in Week 7, albeit against the broken Miami Dolphins. It doesn’t matter who you beat in the NFL – wins are the bottom line. It’s good for this organization to see Dillon Gabriel, Quinshon Judkins, and this impressive young core having success.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens were on a bye in Week 7

The next time we see the Baltimore Ravens, hopefully it will be with Lamar Jackson under center. And normally, with a team that’s 1-5, you could pretty safely say that nobody returning from injury would matter all that much, but for the Ravens, it’s a different conversation entirely.

The Ravens struggled even with Lamar Jackson, so it’s not like anything is going to be handed to them on a silver platter. With that said, this team has a chance to come out of the bye week and start chipping away. They played horribly with the backup quarterback out there, but that doesn’t excuse the way this defense has played pretty much all year so far.

The Ravens need to hope Lamar Jackson is the jolt they need coming out of the bye, because the Steelers at least left the door cracked open a little bit this week.