NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

22. New York Giants

Losses do not get any more brutal than the one we saw the New York Giants endure in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Leading 26-8 in the fourth quarter, watching your young core of players absolutely balling, and seemingly coasting to your third win in the last four games, the entire Giants fan base has to still be in a state of absolute shock after losing by a point on Monday.

Having an emergency kicker didn’t help, as two extra points could have been the difference in a one-point loss, but the Giants also just couldn’t stop the Broncos late in this game. Even taking a lead with under 40 seconds left wasn’t a good enough spot for the defense to be in, as Bo Nix and the Broncos went right down the field and got into field goal range. This was a brutal week for the Giants, but that young core continues to prove that better days are ahead for the franchise.

21. Houston Texans

Texans play Monday night vs. Seahawks

The Houston Texans are bringing the #1 scoring defense in the NFL, and a little bit of momentum, into Seattle for a Week 7 showdown that should be an extremely entertaining nightcap on a Monday night double-header.

Houston’s 0-3 start to this season was a massive disappointment, on the heels of a disappointing regular season in 2024. If they can’t get a tough win on the road against Seattle, they’ll be 2-4 and falling way behind the 6-1 Colts.

Even now, the separation between the Colts and Texans is starting to feel a little intimidating. This situation for quarterback CJ Stroud is a lot like needing a response drive down by 10 points in the 4th quarter. Are the Texans going to be able to keep pace? We already know the rest of the NFC West will be honorary Texans fans on Monday night, but how the Texans play on Monday will give us a great indicator of where this team is truly at.