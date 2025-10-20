NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

20. Minnesota Vikings

Even with Carson Wentz throwing a pick-six in his return to Philadelphia, the VIkings still gave the Eagles all they could handle in a Week 7 loss. Coming off of a bye week, we would not have expected anything less from a Kevin O’Connell-coached team. The ball just didn’t bounce Minnesota’s way in the fourth quarter.

That, and they had absolutely no answer for DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, who combined for over 300 receiving yards. I guess that cornerback issue for the Vikings might not be solved after all…

Because of the way other teams have been playing, it feels like the Vikings are on the cusp of falling way behind in their own division, but they are only one game behind in the loss column to both the Lions and Bears. There’s still time for them to turn it around.

19. Atlanta Falcons

The beauty of the NFL is that things can change so quickly on a week-to-week basis. There are obviously 32 teams with guys that get paid to play, but is it too much to ask for a little predictability from some of these teams?

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most confusing teams in the league right now, one of the hardest to figure out, and they just made us all even more confused after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. The week prior, the Falcons got a signature win against the Buffalo Bills. Then, they got trounced by whatever is left of the 49ers.

Granted, the 49ers still have studs out there, and are well-coached, but this was not the encore we hoped to see from the Falcons. I would say regarding the Falcons, my optimism is fading and the arrow is pointing down.