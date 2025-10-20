NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 7

18. Washington Commanders

It was a brutal weekend for the Washington Commanders, who not only lost to the Dallas Cowboys, but once again left the game with injury concerns regarding star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who hurt his hamstring.

Injury to insult, especially when you get beat up by a division rival like the Commanders did.

At 3-4, it’s really tough right now to picture the Commanders going on a big run, especially without their QB1. Jayden Daniels hasn’t played the greatest this season, but he was also out there with a rag-tag bunch of receivers against Dallas, which didn’t exactly help.

Dan Quinn said after the game that the Commanders are not playing to the “standard” they’ve set. It’s becoming clear that this team played way above expectations last year, but they can be much better than the brutal effort we saw on Sunday. I’m not completely out on them just yet.

17. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is something special right now.

Since the very first game of the season, it’s been clear that Dak Prescott is playing on another level so far this season, and we got to see him back out there with both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

And Prescott was dealing.

When you watch this Dallas offense, you just see such balance right now. Prescott not only had three touchdowns, no picks, and one sack on the afternoon, but Javonte Williams continues to be a massive free agent steal. He had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown in his outstanding rebound year.

The Dallas defense has obviously struggled much of this year, but they got a ton of pass rush production against the Commanders, racking up four sacks on the afternoon.