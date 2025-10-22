NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: updated NFC rankings after a wild Week 7

8. San Francisco 49ers (5-2)

I just can't fully buy into the San Francisco 49ers right now with all of their injuries, but we also can't disregard them winning five of their first seven games. It's an odd situation, actually, as key players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are out for the year, but again, the Niners just keep winning.

This team won six games all of 2024, and they've got an easier schedule the rest of the way. It's not crazy to think that the Niners end up with double-digit wins, but I do not get the sense that they'll be quite good enough to win the division this year.

7. Chicago Bears (4-2)

Now winners of four games in a row, Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears are getting this thing figured out and are actually still very much in play for the NFC North title as the middle of the season nears. Chicago won't win the division, but they've got as many losses as the Detroit Lions and are just a half-game back of the Green Bay Packers in the standings.

Caleb Williams has largely played well this year, and the defense has forced a ton of turnovers, so what they have going for them is very sustainable. Chicago is no. 7 in our NFC rankings.

6. Green Bay Packers (4-1-1)

It still feels like we want to see a bit more from the Green Bay Packers, as they again feel like a good-not-great team in 2025. I don't envision the Packers winning the NFC North this year, as they again feel like a very strong Wild Card team.

There really isn't much more to say here - this team is good and absolutely nothing more than that, so they're a solid sixth in our latest power rankings.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2)

A bad primetime loss really takes some winds out of the sails of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Mike Evans is likely missing most of the rest of the season, and the Bucs really just got worked by the Lions on Monday Night Football.

Still 5-2 and one of the better teams in the NFL, Tampa drops a bit and is now fifth in our NFC power rankings. Who stands at the top? Tampa is one of five teams in the conference with a 5-2 record, which just goes to show you how deep it is this year.