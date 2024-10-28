NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
All of a sudden, Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season is about over, so let's get into our power rankings as we head into Week 9. I really want this NFL season to slow down, but alas, it won't. We've now seen the bulk of Week 8 games and will soon see Week 9 begin. As we get late into the season, games are going to be more meaningful, and the NFL Trade Deadline also approaches.
The deadline follows the Week 9 games, so there's really only a week left before the deadline passes. It'll be interesting to see which teams make what moves, and since we're that much closer, I bet some trades happen this coming week.
There is again a ton of moment in our latest NFL power rankings. Let's see who rose and who fell!
32. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
At one point in this game, the Carolina Panthers held a 7-0 lead against the Denver Broncos, and it was legitimately shaping up to be a trap game for Denver, but the Broncos are just too good of a football team to let that happen, so the Panthers again got blown out and now officially have the worst record in all of football at 1-7.
Getting a franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft has to be this team’s top priority, as they have virtually nothing else going for them on offense. The offensive line does have some potential and there may be a receiver or two worth keeping around.
The same goes for the defense, but Carolina still has a long way to go.
31. Tennessee Titans (1-6)
The Tennessee Titans are the worst team in the AFC and I’m not sure it’s even close at this point. They hung around early on against the Detroit Lions and then proceeded to allow about 682 points. Another brutal loss for the Titans puts them at 1-6 on the season and gives them the worst record in the AFC as we head to the NFL trade deadline in a week.
Tennessee is another team that must take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.