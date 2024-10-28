NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
12. Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
The Atlanta Falcons are a great team on offense, but definitely are quite soft on defense. QB Kirk Cousins threw four touchdowns on the day and how has 14 TDs through eight games for the Falcons. It’s not a bad thing that the Falcons may have to rely on Kirk Cousins more to win games, as he’s been insanely efficient for years now, but he’s also an aging QB, and he won’t be able to do it all each week.
The Falcons must find a way to fix their limp defense, but they are 5-3 on the season and have swept both games versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, which is huge for their NFC South chances in 2024. Atlanta is a good football team.
11. Denver Broncos (5-3)
Folks, the Denver Broncos are a good football team, and I am tired of people doubting them. Yes, they aren’t going to win the Super Bowl this year, but they’re 5-3 through eight games, on pace for 11 wins, and just saw their rookie QB Bo Nix throw for three touchdown passes and have four total in their Week 8 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.
Bo Nix most definitely had the best performance of his professional career. He was much calmer in the pocket and the footwork was the best it’s been. He was in command of the offense and just carved up the Panthers’ defense. The Broncos have to be feeling good about themselves thus far, as they have won five of their last six games, including now to games in a row.
It might be worth your time to buy some Denver Broncos’ stock, as this team is inching closer toward the postseason in 2024. They are nearly at the top 10 in our latest NFL power rankings, and they absolutely should be this high.