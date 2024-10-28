NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
10. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
The Minnesota Vikings have now lost two games in a row to the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. The QBs they lost to were Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, who may be the two best QBs in the NFC. While the Vikings are a very good team, it is not a huge shock to see them starting to lose some, as Sam Darnold just isn’t quite good enough to run with the big-guns in the NFC.
Let’s lay this out; Darnold has been quite good in the 2024 NFL Season for the Vikings. He’s a huge reason why this team is still 5-2 and very much in the divisional race, but there is a ceiling with Darnold, and I believe that the Vikings’ front office and coaching staff probably realize that.
They have JJ McCarthy waiting in the wings and will probably start him in 2025. Darnold has been a nice story, but he will be the player to hold this team back in the end.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)
I mean, the Pittsburgh Steelers are winning games no matter how much I disagree with their QB situation. Head coach Mike Tomlin decided to give Russell Wilson a start in their Week 7 victory over the New York Jets, and it did pay off, especially when the second half rolled around. It will be interesting to see how Tomlin navigates this QB situation the rest of the way, but Wilson clearly gives them more of a threat in the passing game.
But Justin Fields is obviously the better runner, so I guess it could be a scenario where it’s “pick your poison.”
I am not sure the Pittsburgh Steelers will win the AFC North this year, and I don’t think they are able to make a playoff run, but they’ll again win nine or 10 games.