NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
8. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
The Baltimore Ravens could not win every single one of their games, right? They won five in a row coming into this game and lost a tight game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. It was the first game after the Browns lost QB Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles, and with Jameis Winston as the starter, the offense showed obvious signs of life, so it does kind of confirm that the Browns were being held back on offense by Watson himself, which is s shame, but that’s just how it’s gone.
Cleveland moved to 2-6 on the season, and Baltimore now drops to 5-3. They have a home game in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, who are 5-3, perhaps shockingly depending on who you ask. The Ravens will look to get right against Denver, but I am not sure that game is going to be as easy of a win as it could have been before the season began.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
To their credit, the Philadelphia Eagles are beginning to stack wins and are starting to show signs of their old selves. I have been critical of this team for quite some time, but you can’t really argue with them being 5-2 on the season and firmly in the NFC East race. Philly has their flaws, but a blowout win in Week 8 at the Bengals was quite impressive.
Jalen Hurts is scoring touchdowns at an insane tick lately, and we’re beginning to get to a point where the Eagles shedding this dysfunctional label that did plague them only a few weeks ago. I’m not sure this team is nearly good enough to make a playoff run, but unless they can top the Commanders in the NFC East, they should be able to earn the 5th Wild Card seed in the NFC playoffs.